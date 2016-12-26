CNN Ratings Hit All Time Record Low

CNN, the network so thoroughly exposed by WikiLeaks as a propaganda mouthpiece of the establishment, have recorded their lowest ratings since records began. For the week ending December 18, CNN ranked a lowly number 18 for total viewers per day for ad supported cable networks.

CNN was beat out by channels such as The Cartoon Network and Home And Garden TV Network. Viewers obviously decided The Cartoon Network is closer to reality than what CNN pumps out. Perhaps most embarrassingly, The Food Network had more daily viewers than CNN.

How the mighty have fallen. For primetime viewers CNN did not even rank in the top 25.

CNN is falling apart, which is nice to see given they are an establishment run propaganda channel exposed by their former staff as accepting cash to play what amount to informercials for foreign dictators.

All these propaganda sites are being found out – like Snopes, whose owner is accused of embezzling money, spending hundreds of thousands on prostitutes, and has now married one. His new wife, who now works for Snopes as their administrator, was a high-end escort until last year. She also has an extensive history as a porn star and once ran for office under the anti-Bush slogans, “re-defeat Bush” and “don’t get screwed again”. To think Snopes claim they are “ethical” and “neutral.”

Once upon a time, the press held government’s feet to the fire as a rule. Now it’s an occasional minor exposé just so they can hold up something that resembles legitimacy for the year. The rest of the time it’s business as usual, lying, manipulating and ingratiating themselves with the ruling elite – attempting to protect the establishment from independent, legitimate inquiry – so they can still have access and keep that sweet establishment shill money flowing in.