Saudi crown prince brags Jared Kushner handed him U.S. intelligence

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bragged of receiving classified US intelligence from Jared Kushner and using it as part of a purge of 'corrupt' princes and businessmen, DailyMail.com can disclose.

The de facto ruler of the Middle East's largest economy is currently on a US tour which has seen him meet President Donald Trump in the White House, hold talks with a string of the country's richest and most influential people and book the entire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills for himself and his entourage.

Sources have told DailyMail.com that the prince – known by his initials MBS – has been boasting about his close relationship with the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, and the intelligence which he has told his circle Kushner passed to him.

