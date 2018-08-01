 Skip to main content
Black Listed News
New York City officially ends prosecution of cannabis possession and use

Published: August 1, 2018
Source: High Times

Image Credit: StayRegular on Pixabay

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced on Tuesday that his office will no longer prosecute most charges for the use or possession of marijuana. Beginning Wednesday, prosecutors will not file charges for such offenses committed in New York City.

release from the district attorney’s office outlining the new policy listed two possible exceptions. Offenders observed selling cannabis or caught with marijuana packaged for individual sales could be charged with possession if a case for sales could not be established.

Additionally, individuals who pose a demonstrated threat to public safety could also face possession or use charges. “Examples include a defendant currently under active investigation for a violent offense or other serious crime,” according to the district attorney’s new guidelines.

The district attorney’s office distributed a memo detailing the new “decline to prosecute” policy to Manhattan assistant DAs last week. The NYPD, the Office of Court Administration, and public defenders have also been notified of the changes.

