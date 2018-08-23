Netanyahu urges US to recognise Israel’s right to Golan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today said that he would not back down on his demand that the US recognise Israel’s right to the occupied Golan Heights.

“I will not give up our expectation that the United States recognise Israeli sovereignty over Golan,” he said in a statement.

Netanyahu’s remarks come one day after US National Security Adviser John Bolton told Reuters that the US administration was “not considering the possibility” of recognising Israel’s right to the Syrian area.

Israel occupied the Syrian Golan Heights during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, when it also occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The UN continues to describe the Israel-held Golan Heights as “occupied” territory.

