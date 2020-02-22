YouTube Bans Christian Broadcaster TruNews For 'Hate Speech'

Christian pastor Rick Wiles' channel TruNews was permanently banned from Google-owned YouTube on Thursday for "hate speech."





"It was only a matter of time, YouTube finally canceled our channel," Wiles said on his show Thursday. "What was our crime? They accused us of hate speech."



"Of course, there is no such thing as hate speech -- it's a crime that was invented by the political left several decades ago," he said. "What it really means is free speech that somebody doesn't like."



Wiles said the "final nail in the coffin" according to YouTube was their February 12 interview with Israeli News Live's Steve and Jana Ben-Nun titled, "Christianity Vs. Evangelical Zionism."



Wiles said he got hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of free bandwidth off YouTube and plans to conduct "business as usual" on their own website.



"Nothing they do to stop us will succeed, in fact, the more they try to destroy us the more God will bless us, the gates of hell will not prevail against his Church," Wiles said.





"YouTube has finally banned #antiSemitic outlet TruNews, and we hope other social media platforms will follow suit," Anti-Defamation League head Jonathan Greenblatt said Thursday on Twitter.





The Anti-Defamation League last year put TruNews on what many have called a "hit list" of 30 Christian and right-wing channels they demanded YouTube ban for "anti-Semitism."



Greenblatt said in the past that the ADL works with Google and Facebook to "tweak their algorithms" and "redirect" searches through AI to protect people's right to "not be harassed or hated."







Sacha Baron Cohen said during a viral speech to the ADL a few months ago that nothing should be allowed to be posted on social media which hasn't gone through their "monitors" first for manual approval.



YouTube's decision was met with outrage on TruNews' Facebook page.







YouTube's decision to ban TruNews came one week after they decided to permanently ban Christian conservative commentator Nick Fuentes for "hate speech."



YouTube appears to be following a policy paper I covered from "researchers" led by professor Neil Johnson of George Washington University released in August which called for a slow but steady stream of mass bannings of right-wing dissidents on social media to avoid "inflaming the entire hive" by generating too much pushback.





The paper recommended tech giants ban "small clusters" of dissidents "at random" to "weaken the cluster over time without inflaming the entire hive."



