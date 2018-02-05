Secret House memo released: the fallout, the lies, and the bigger picture

By Jon Rappoport

The House Intelligence Committee’s 4-page memo has been released.

The hullabaloo about the memo unfairly “damaging the reputation” of the FBI and the Dept. of Justice is a joke.

The same types of Democrat ideologues who are spouting that line, now, were screaming at the FBI, decades ago, when COINTELPRO, the Bureau’s op to place spies inside dissident Left groups across the US, was exposed. But suddenly, now, the FBI is pure as the driven snow, and its reputation must not be besmirched; otherwise, Democracy itself could collapse.

And in more recent times, the mainstream Left press, without an ounce of regret or remorse, exposed monumental fraud and incompetence at the FBI’s vaunted forensic lab and stuck a dagger in its heart:

Washington Post, April 18, 2015: “The Justice Department and FBI have formally acknowledged that nearly every examiner in an elite FBI forensic unit gave flawed testimony in almost all trials in which they offered evidence against criminal defendants over more than a two-decade period before 2000…the cases include those of 32 defendants sentenced to death…Of those, 14 have been executed or died in prison…”

So forget the idea that the Left is valiantly trying to protect the FBI’s reputation. The Left is trying to say Trump is a crook and a traitor; and whatever works toward that end—including spreading praise on the FBI as a holy church—is in the game plan.

At the heart of the House Committee memo is the charge, boldly expressed, that FBI/DOJ spying on the Trump team was launched or expanded after obtaining a FISA court warrant.

And that warrant, opening the door to spy on Trump team member, Carter Page, was granted based on the notorious Trump dossier, compiled by ex-MI-6 agent, Christopher Steele.

But wait. The dossier was bought and paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton camp. And therefore, in effect, a political op, launched to win the election for Hillary, helped start the ball rolling against Trump and his supposed Russian connections.

That’s bad enough, but that’s not all.

The focus comes back to the Trump dossier. Was it fake or real? Was it accurate or cooked up? If it was fake, a whole pillar of the FBI/DOJ investigation of Trump—including the Mueller probe—collapses.

Many observers have thrown dirt on the dossier, but they are missing one point that stands out like a mountain on a clear day. I’ll explain.

The Trump dossier: what no one is talking about

A British spy’s fantastical story.

First, a bit of background.

The dirty Trump dossier made several claims:

One: Russia had strong blackmail material on Trump and COULD THUS CONTROL A SITTING PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES;

Two: Most damning in that material, Trump used prostitutes while he was in Russia, and paid several of them to urinate on a hotel bed Obama had once slept in;

Three: Russia hacked DNC (Democratic National Committee) emails and passed them on to WikiLeaks, who published them. The emails were damaging to Hillary and helped Trump win the election;

Four: Russia obviously wanted Trump to win the election.

British ex-spy, Christopher Steele, who put together the dossier, once worked in Russia and allegedly had many connections there.

Steele assembled the Trump dossier after consulting with a number of Russians and spreading some money around.

Steele claims, in the dossier, that he was talking with well-placed Russian officials. That’s where he obtained his information.

What??

Why would these Russians speak with him? Why would these Russians expose a purported plot to hand the election to Trump?

If such a Russian plot existed, it would be a tightly held secret. VERY TIGHTLY HELD. BECAUSE IT WOULD BE THE NUMBER-ONE RUSSIAN INTELLIGENCE OP.

AN OP FOR THE AGES.

THE HOLY GRAIL.

BLACKMAIL CONTROL OVER A SITTING US PRESIDENT.

Yet, here are Russian intelligence people spilling the beans to Steele, a former British spy.

And by spilling the beans, they’re pretty much committing suicide, because their Russian colleagues and superiors will be able to track them down and identify them, since they’ve had connections to Steele in the past.

Steele goes to Russia, sits down with a number of Russian intel people, asks them questions, and they tell him all about a top-secret plot to sway a US election and CONTROL THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. No problem.

OR…Steele never accumulated all the information in the Trump dossier. He made unwarranted leaps of inference. He invented key facts. He wanted to satisfy his employers, Hillary Clinton, and the DNC. They wanted dirt on Trump, and he gave them dirt.

Daniel Craig could play the Steele role in a Netflix series.

I’m working on a script. Here are the first few lines:

Steele: Hi, Ivan, remember me?

Ivan: Why, it’s Chris Steele! Haven’t seen you in years. Let’s see, you were working for MI-6 in the old days here in Moscow, right? Pretending you were a diplomat. Yes, we had a few lunches back then.

Steele: Right. Look, I was wondering whether you can tell me about a super-secret file you guys are building on Donald Trump. This is the off the record, of course.

Ivan: Sure. We’re blackmailing him. If we can help him win the election, he’ll be under our thumb, completely. This is a Putin operation. It’s a little noisy here in the restaurant. Why don’t we go over to my office and I’ll show you all the data.

Steele: That’d be great.

Ivan: Putin wants Trump to win. I don’t like Trump. I prefer Hillary. I assume you do, too.

Steele: Well, sure. I’m working for her. That’s why I’m here.

Ivan: Wonderful…

It’s a sure-fire hit.

It’s so believable.

Now to the bigger picture: to what degree is the secret House memo, just released, a limited hangout?

If the FBI/DOJ offered up a fake dossier to the FISA, in order to obtain a warrant to spy on the Trump team, what else did they do?

The FBI, CIA, and NSA form a blanket of surveillance across America, collecting billions of messages. Are we supposed to believe the FISA warrant was the only effort to gain permission to spy on Trump? Or that legal permission was an issue in the first place?

Of course it wasn’t. The House memo focuses on the legal side of things as a smokescreen.

A politicized group of spying agencies would go a lot further in spying on Trump—but beyond that, we’re talking about spying on all citizens, including Congressional and other government officials, regardless of party affiliation.

There is only one barrier the NSA, CIA, FBI, and other intelligence agencies face: when they use surveillance-material in criminal ways, how can the material be released and falsely attributed to other sources?

This is analogous to “parallel construction.” If a law-enforcement agency tries to use illegally obtained evidence as a basis for prosecution, a court will disallow the evidence. Therefore, the agency must concoct a “parallel” investigation that arrives at the desired goal through another route.

In the case of spying on government officials, this “parallel” is rather easy to pull off. It’s accomplished, for example, by anonymous leaks to the press.

You could call this meta-government. Officials are threatened, blackmailed, smeared, and controlled by intelligence agencies.

It works. There is no need for a Steele dossier that blames Russia and Putin or any foreign actor. Actually, placing blame on the Russians—with enough press support—deflects attention from ongoing home-grown operations.

The Trump-FISA-dossier scandal is just the tip of an exceedingly large surveillance iceberg.

An American iceberg.

William Binney, cryptanalyst-mathematician, served 30 years at the NSA: “The FBI has access to the data collected, which is basically the emails of virtually everybody in the country. And the FBI has access to it. All the congressional members are on the surveillance too, no one is excluded. They are all included. So, yes, this can happen to anyone. If they become a target for whatever reason – they are targeted by the government, the government can go in, or the FBI, or other agencies of the government, they can go into their database, pull all that data collected on them over the years, and we analyze it all. So, we have to actively analyze everything they’ve done for the last 10 years at least.”

That’s a lot more spying than three warrants granted by a FISA court to surveil the Trump team. But you’re supposed to look at the warrants and how they were obtained, and not look at the wall-to-wall spying on every American.

You’re supposed to get embroiled in the Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee vs. the Democrat members, as they fling accusations at each other.

You’re not supposed to realize the NSA already has thousands of Trump-related documents, illegally obtained over a long period of time, as well as Obama-related documents, and documents on anybody and everybody who communicates electronically.

The endless spying is not for the purpose of catching terrorists. Ultimately, it’s not even for blackmail. It’s for implementing a long-range plan to profile and track and control every person— the Technocrats’ wet dream—and the real-time ongoing energy consumption of each human will be radically diminished, with quotas numerically assigned From Above, and regulated, at automated choke-points, in the Brave New World of promoted and fabricated Scarcity.

“We’re saving the planet. Thank you for your (enforced) participation. Be happy. Feel inspired.”

You’re definitely not supposed to look at that and resist it.