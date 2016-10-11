Leader of al-Qaeda in Syria Continues To Receive Free Pass On You Tube While Americans Who Expose Syrian War Are Censored And Banned

Link to most recent Abdullah al-Muhaysini You Tube video (posted in March 2018):

(Important point of note: The country of Israel pulled the White Helmets out of Syria on July 21-22, 2018.)

After conducting a You Tube search under the name "Abdullah al-Muhaysini" one will note that a simple click on any of the videos will reveal that he is encouraging jihad (Islamic Holy War). His Mujahideen in Syria have already killed tens of thousands of Syrian citizens, Christians, Alawites and other Muslims using primitive methods such as direct warfare (shooting, bombing), false flags, torture, decapitations, rape, other violent methods, yet, he and his terrorism accomplices still continue to receive a free pass to spread his branch of murderous Islamic jihadist ideology on You Tube and other social media networks. The White Helmets are also fully active on Twitter and Facebook spreading false propaganda in regards to their real murderous purpose.

Screenshot of currently active You Tube videos of Abdullah al-Muhaysini:

A simple You Tube search provides the evidence that al-Qaeda's leader in Syria is fully operational on You Tube.

The following post reveals that as of July 27, 2018, the Saudi cleric leader of al-Nusra Front (al-Qaeda in Syria) Abdullah al-Muhaysini still has his own channel up and running on You Tube. This post is highly important because, not only does it point out that terrorists are being given a free pass by western governments and the Powers That Be in the current age of Internet censorship against western citizens accused of bullying and spreading 'false' news, but it also provides evidence that the leader of al-Qaeda in Syria has been working directly with the White Helmets who are a western funded propaganda construct that has employed terrorists to destroy Syria, terrorists who were recently pulled out of Syria by the Israeli government and are now being repatriated into western countries.

Screenshot in case it is removed after this post goes live:

Points of note: On November 10th, 2016 (The day after the US election) Abdullah al-Muhaysini was finally designated a terrorist after years of conducting atrocities and warfare in Syria.

Treasury Designates Key Al-Nusrah Front Leaders

https://www.treasury.gov/press-center/press-releases/Pages/jl0605.aspx?src=ilaw

11/10/2016

Action Targets al-Nusrah Front’s Financial Facilitation Networks

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action today to disrupt al-Nusrah Front’s military, recruitment, and financing operations. Specifically, OFAC designated four key al-Nusrah Front leaders – Abdallah Muhammad Bin-Sulayman al-Muhaysini, Jamal Husayn Zayniyah, Abdul Jashari, and Ashraf Ahmad Fari al-Allak – pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism. As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of these designated individuals subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

These designations were taken in coordination with the U.S. Department of State, which today named Jabhat Fath al Sham as an alias of al-Nusrah Front – al-Qa’ida’s affiliate in Syria.

“From recruiting fighters to raising funds, these sanctioned individuals are responsible for providing key financial and logistical support to al-Nusrah Front,” said John E. Smith, Acting OFAC Director. “Treasury will continue to target al-Nusrah Front’s financial networks and choke off their access to the international financial system.”

Abdallah Muhammad Bin-Sulayman al-Muhaysini

Abdallah Muhammad Bin-Sulayman al-Muhaysini was designated for acting for or on behalf of, and providing support and services to or in support of, al-Nusrah Front.

As of late 2015, al-Muhaysini was an accepted member of al-Nusrah Front’s inner leadership circle. As of July 2015, Abdallah al-Muhaysini served as al-Nusrah Front’s religious advisor and represented al-Nusrah Front in an Idlib Province, Syria, military operations room. He has been involved in recruiting fighters to join al-Nusrah Front and helping to form a new al-Nusrah Front “state” in northern Syria. In April 2016, Muhaysini launched a campaign to recruit 3,000 child and teenage soldiers across northern Syria for al-Nusrah Front.

Al-Muhaysini has played a crucial role in providing financial aid to al-Nusrah Front. Between 2013 and 2015, al-Muhaysini raised millions of dollars to support al-Nusrah Front governance efforts in Idlib Province, Syria. As of early October 2015, al-Muhaysini had set up institutions providing financial aid to terrorist groups, including a highly successful campaign that he claimed had secured $5 million in donations to arm fighters.

Screenshot from US Treasury Department link in case it is removed:

Additional evidence reveals that Abdullah al-Muhaysini meets with the White Helmets:

White Helmets Caught On Camera With Abdullah al-Muhaysini the Saudi Cleric Leader of Al-Nusra Front Terrorist Group (Al-Qaeda in Syria).

https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=e61_1494421840

Screenshots from video -

Video reveals Abdullah al-Muhaysini pledges allegiance with ISIS (Note: These are the terror networks western governments are reported to be fighting, terrorists who have killed thousands of western citizens who were supposed to have been protected by their own governments, yet in these videos we see evidence of direct collusion with the leader of al-Qaeda in Syria with the western/Gulf State/Israeli sponsored White Helmets group and FSA (Free Syrian Army).

Saudi Leader of Al-Nusra Front in Syria Asks ISIS To Join His FSA Linked Terror Group

https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=5f1_1490423361

Screenshot from link:

In the following video Abdullah al-Muhaysini, the leader of al-Nusra Front (al-Qaeda in Syria) states on the record that the White Helmets are mujahideen (Islamic jihadists).

Al-Nusra Front Terrorist Leader in Syria States Oscar Winning White Helmets Are Mujahideen Islamic Terrorists

https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=146_1488807209

Screenshot from link:

The following video shows another Islamic terrorist in Syria, Bilal Abdul Kareem, who promotes Abdullah al-Muhaysini and has his own You Tube channel (On The Ground News -OGN) still up and running as of July 27, 2018. Kareem has also been featured as a guest speaker at the Brooking Institute in Doha, Qatar, as well as a recipient of the Prix Bayeux-Calvados War Correspondent Award from Amnesty International in France working in direct conjunction with Clarissa Ward of CNN. Below is evidence that these organizations have been working with and promoting this terrorists who openly supports the leader of al-Qaeda in Syria.

Screenshot evidence proving such:

Link to On The Ground (OGN) News channel: